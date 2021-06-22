POMASKI - Paul T. Of Depew, June 18, 2021. Beloved son of Pam (nee Washburn) and the late Mark Pomaski; dear brother of Christine (Christopher) Mach, Brian (Kathy) Brady and Amy (Darin) Thuman; also survived by nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Wednesday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited. Flowers gratefully declined
We would like to offer our deepest sympathy to your family. There are no words that we can say to take away your pain, but please know that you are in our prayers. We hope that you can find some comfort as time goes on. May God bless you.