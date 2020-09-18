Menu
Paul "Sibby" PRZYBYSZEWSKI
PRZYBYSZEWSKI - Paul J., Sr.
"Sibby"
September 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Alice (nee Borowski) Przybyszewski; dearest father of Paul Jr. (Tammy), David (Glynnis) and Keith Przybyszewski; loving grandfather of April (Jon), James (Stephanie) and one great-grandchild on the way; son of the late John and Irene Przybyszewski; brother of the late Karen (Patrick) Millgan and Deborah (Richard) Miller; brother-in-law of Henry (Cindy) Borowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 3-7 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). Flowers gratefully declined. Paul was a member of Eddie's Social Club. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required and occupancy restrictions may delay entry. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 18, 2020.
