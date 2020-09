PRZYBYSZEWSKI - Paul J., Sr."Sibby"September 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Alice (nee Borowski) Przybyszewski; dearest father of Paul Jr. (Tammy), David (Glynnis) and Keith Przybyszewski; loving grandfather of April (Jon), James (Stephanie) and one great-grandchild on the way; son of the late John and Irene Przybyszewski; brother of the late Karen (Patrick) Millgan and Deborah (Richard) Miller; brother-in-law of Henry (Cindy) Borowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 3-7 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). Flowers gratefully declined. Paul was a member of Eddie's Social Club. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required and occupancy restrictions may delay entry. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com