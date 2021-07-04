QUAGLIANA - Paul E.

May 3, 2021, of Amherst, NY. Beloved husband of Judith M. (nee Nebrich) Quagliana; dear father of Paul M. (Kindra) Quagliana and Kris (Sherrie) Quagliana; loving grandfather of Brendan, Cullen, Kaitlyn, Alyssa, Benjamin and Connor; brother of David (Ruth), Thomas (Marilyn) Quagliana, and the late Jeanne (late Vincent) Stanton; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 8500 Main St., Harris Hill, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 10:30 AM. Arrangements by BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.