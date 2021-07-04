Menu
Paul E. QUAGLIANA
FUNERAL HOME
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
QUAGLIANA - Paul E.
May 3, 2021, of Amherst, NY. Beloved husband of Judith M. (nee Nebrich) Quagliana; dear father of Paul M. (Kindra) Quagliana and Kris (Sherrie) Quagliana; loving grandfather of Brendan, Cullen, Kaitlyn, Alyssa, Benjamin and Connor; brother of David (Ruth), Thomas (Marilyn) Quagliana, and the late Jeanne (late Vincent) Stanton; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 8500 Main St., Harris Hill, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 10:30 AM. Arrangements by BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
8500 Main St., Harris Hill, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
So sorry to hear about Paul. He did my taxes for many years. I always looked foreword to seeing him. He was a great man who will be missed. Heaven just got the number one Yankee´s Fan.
Joe Stupski
Other
July 9, 2021
We will miss you and all your stories of your favorite team! Thank you for all your help over the years. God has a new angel now.
maggie and gary erickson
Friend
July 8, 2021
Dear Paul, after more than 30 yrs of friendship I mourn your loss but enjoy Heaven for surely you are there.
Norm Schindler Capt BPD Ret.
Work
July 4, 2021
