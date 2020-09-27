Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul R. ANDERTON
1957 - 2020
BORN
January 17, 1957
DIED
September 22, 2020
ANDERTON - Paul R.
Of Alden, NY, formerly of Ilkley, West Yorkshire, England, passed away suddenly September 22, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Patricia (Czechowski) Anderton; son of the late Trevor and Petronella Anderton; brother of Michael (Jackie) Anderton of Germany; also survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, several nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Tuesday 3-7 PM. A private Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Please be mindful that face coverings and 6ft separation is required at all times. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Alden Fire Dept. Share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
16 Entries
Dear Patsy,
Paul is the key into all our hearts and will stay locked there forever.
Love,
Patrick & Joann
Patrick Biniasz
Friend
September 26, 2020
I did t kno him personally other than him coming in to Tops from time to time. Very nice man. Always police. So sorry for your loss
Laura Blessing-Ewert
September 25, 2020
My condolences to you and your family.
Teresa Becker
Acquaintance
September 25, 2020
Patty, Our deepest condolences to you and your family.
Bob Kelley
Classmate
September 25, 2020
Keith Morgan
September 25, 2020
May you find comfort and peace in the memories.
Sandy Henry
September 25, 2020
Patsy i am so sorry for your loss, my heart goes out to you....sending love and prayers....xoxo
Paulette Roy
Friend
September 25, 2020
Pats.... so sorry to hear about Paul passing away.... really liked him, he was a nice person. Always loved talking with him. Keep all the memories in a Memory Bouquet, pick them out when needed and remember all the great times together. We will say a prayer....
Mikey & Sue Ehrhardt
Friend
September 25, 2020
So sorry to hear of Paul's passing
Don and Tina Young
Friend
September 25, 2020
Patsy im so sorry for your loss. Keep the good times n memories close to heart and he'll always be there
Kim Miller
Friend
September 25, 2020
God bless, Paul was a great guy, georjie and I give are most heart felt condolences
dan & georjie Labuzzetta
Friend
September 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers to you all.
Gary and Marylou Cole
Friend
September 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Judith Heineman
Friend
September 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Morgan
Friend
September 24, 2020
Dearest Patsy we pray that all of your wonderful happy memories will help to heal your sorrow And bring a smile to your beautiful face. May you always feel Gods loving arms around you helping you at this time. We are always here if you need us. All our Love Bonnie and Dennis Hy
Bonnie Hy
Friend
September 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, Pat. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Teresa Butler-Roberts
September 24, 2020