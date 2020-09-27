ANDERTON - Paul R.
Of Alden, NY, formerly of Ilkley, West Yorkshire, England, passed away suddenly September 22, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Patricia (Czechowski) Anderton; son of the late Trevor and Petronella Anderton; brother of Michael (Jackie) Anderton of Germany; also survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, several nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Tuesday 3-7 PM. A private Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Please be mindful that face coverings and 6ft separation is required at all times. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Alden Fire Dept.