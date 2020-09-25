DELANO - Paul R., Sr.

September 21, 2020, age 75, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Faye H. (nee Intrabartolo) Delano; dearest father of Paul R. "Butch" (Lindsey) Delano Jr., Dawn DiRienzo and Heather (Kyle) Filipski; dear grandfather of Anthony (Caitlin), Andrew (fiancé Jillian), Mary, Gina, Bryson, Gabi and Adam; son of the late Phillip and Beverly (nee Guske) Delano; dear brother of three sisters, two brothers and predeceased by seven siblings including a twin Peter; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Saturday, September 26th, from 2-5 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Mr. Delano retired from the Buffalo Police Dept. as a Detective Sergeant after 27 years of service, also served on SWAT and received the Buffalo Police Medal of Valor. He also served our country with the US Army and was a member of the WNY Softball Hall of Fame. Flowers gratefully declined.





