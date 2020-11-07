MILLER - Paul R.
Passed away November 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol (Knapp); dear father of Sheila Miller, Patricia (Leslie Hotaling) Miller, Joan Lewis, Paul (Donna), Thomas (Karen), John (Maureen Neumann), Carol (Glenn) Bader, Mary (Scott) Prince, Susan (James) Brooks, late Michael Miller; loving grandfather of thirteen; great-grandfather of ten; brother of Suzanne (Harris) Evans and the late Edward J. (Iva), late Donald (Gloria) and late Grace Miller. Private services were held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy and/or Hospice Buffalo. Mr. Miller was a retired Buffalo school teacher and a trustee of St. John Evangelist Church. He was the President and longtime board member of the St. John's Credit Union. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share online register book at www.CANNANFH.com
