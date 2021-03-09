RHONEMUS - Paul A. "Mooch" March 7, 2021. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Blasinski); dear father of Shawn (Tracy) Rhonemus, Shannon Rhonemus (Christopher Bellacose) and Brandon Rhonemus; brother of Martha (Floyd) Lampart; uncle of Carl and the late Christopher Lampart; also survived by other nieces, nephews and friends we consider family. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. Thursday 3-7 PM (Today). Mooch was a member of VNVLVMC, American Legion Post 1720 in Bliss, NY and was retired from ECC North. Paul was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2021.
I am so very sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of meeting Paul at ECC. As an IT specialist he spent a lot of his time in the Dental Hygiene department, where we got to know him. He was kind, pleasant and very patient. He spoke of his passion for riding, music and his family often. I was saddened by his passing. My thoughts and prayers for Carol and his family.
Deborah Graeff
March 12, 2021
VNVLVMC chapter N New York
March 11, 2021
Carol sorry for your loss, Phil and I will kept his memories in are heart. May God wrap his arms around you at this difficult time.
phillip minella sr
March 11, 2021
Carol, I'm from ECC and was sent this by Nick J. I am so sorry about Paul. Such a great guy. I enjoyed many conversations with him. He was so proud of your photographic abilities - it was really touching. Take care and again my sympathies.
Dorothy Joseph
March 11, 2021
Deborah Gabriel
March 10, 2021
March 10, 2021
March 10, 2021
Dear Carol & family,
We have shared so many special moments together with our beloved Veterans and extended family. I´m so thankful that you and Mooch had such a wonderful vacation before the Lord took him home. May those memories sustain you during this difficult time. Please let me know if there´s anything I can do. Love & God Bless, Debbie
Deborah Gabriel
March 10, 2021
Me and Paul grew up in our teens , the guys we new gave him the name mooch.
Kenneth spawton
March 10, 2021
RIP old friend. Remembering the good times in 1977 blizzard! Thank you for your help... God be with you and your family.
Leslie (Ploessel) Carr
March 10, 2021
Carol, Will always have fun memories of Mooch. The love you both shared for each other is priceless. Our condolences to you and your family .
Carol Cialone and Dennis Schmitt
March 10, 2021
Carol - You are in my thoughts and prayers! I´m so sorry that you have lost the love of your life! My brother really thought alot of Mooch and now they are together! Take one day at a time!!
Nancy
Nancy Hoover Anderson
March 9, 2021
I am very sorry to hear of your loss.. Paul was always a caring person. One of the best from ECC... RIP
Robin Eastmer
March 9, 2021
Carol you truly are.the best and Mooch was loved! Hugs and deep condolences!
DEANNA & Willie Haddath
March 9, 2021
My Heart
Carol Rhonemus
March 9, 2021
My deepest condolences to all! May God give you strength!
Fay Fisher
March 9, 2021
I knew Mooch since 1967. He was my friend and protector for years. So sorry Shannon, Brandon and Shawn. I'm sure he'll be watching over you.
Sandra Toth
Friend
March 9, 2021
Sorry to hear of Paul's passing. He was one of my best students in CIS/IT at ECC.
T. Kleinhans
March 9, 2021
Mooch was a wonderful person. Going to miss him. My condolences go out to Carol and his family. RIP Mooch, ride high in the sky.
Nancy Kozakowski
March 9, 2021
Shannon, I am so sorry to hear of the death of your Dad. Though I never met him, I hear he was a wonderful man. God bless him, you and all of your family.
Mary Ann Lakeman
March 9, 2021
So sorry to here of Butch's passing. I will always remember the Hertel ave apartment with Aunt Nore living upstairs. Take care all of you!
Amy Jordan
March 9, 2021
My favorite hippy buddy. Love, laughs, and fond memories-! My thoughts for the family
Colleen O
March 9, 2021
Carol and family. I am sorry for your loss. ECC will remember Paul.
James Crandall
March 9, 2021
I am very sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time.
Sara Phillips, from ECC
March 9, 2021
Carol, Shannon and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Mooch was amazing and I will always remember him.
Tammy Koithan
March 9, 2021
Carol, my deepest sympathy to you. Sorry I won´t be able to attend the service as I am out of town.