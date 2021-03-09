RHONEMUS - Paul A. "Mooch"

March 7, 2021. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Blasinski); dear father of Shawn (Tracy) Rhonemus, Shannon Rhonemus (Christopher Bellacose) and Brandon Rhonemus; brother of Martha (Floyd) Lampart; uncle of Carl and the late Christopher Lampart; also survived by other nieces, nephews and friends we consider family. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. Thursday 3-7 PM (Today). Mooch was a member of VNVLVMC, American Legion Post 1720 in Bliss, NY and was retired from ECC North. Paul was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2021.