RUSHOK - Paul
June 30, 2021. Beloved husband of Rose Mary (nee Mazurek); devoted father of Pamela (Eric) Sutherland, Paul E. (Lori Kritz) Rushok, Lisa (Patrick) Chiari and Chrissy (Jason Lipinski) Rushok; loving grandfather of Mitchell and Hannah Rushok, Madalyn Chiari, Jack Sutherland, Grace Chiari, Keith Sutherland and Cassandra Lipinski; dearest brother of Frederick (Donna) Rushok; also predeceased by three sisters, three brothers and survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Tuesday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where services will be held Wednesday at 9:15 AM and at St. Bernard Parish at 10 AM. Donations are preferred to Wounded Warrior Project
or the Alzheimer's Association
. Share online condolences www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2021.