Paul RUSHOK
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
RUSHOK - Paul
June 30, 2021. Beloved husband of Rose Mary (nee Mazurek); devoted father of Pamela (Eric) Sutherland, Paul E. (Lori Kritz) Rushok, Lisa (Patrick) Chiari and Chrissy (Jason Lipinski) Rushok; loving grandfather of Mitchell and Hannah Rushok, Madalyn Chiari, Jack Sutherland, Grace Chiari, Keith Sutherland and Cassandra Lipinski; dearest brother of Frederick (Donna) Rushok; also predeceased by three sisters, three brothers and survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Tuesday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where services will be held Wednesday at 9:15 AM and at St. Bernard Parish at 10 AM. Donations are preferred to Wounded Warrior Project or the Alzheimer's Association. Share online condolences www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Jul
6
Calling hours
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
I am so sorry for your loss. Hugs and prayers to you all at this sad time. If you need anything, please don’t hesitate to ask.
Dawn Both-Kim
Friend
July 2, 2021
