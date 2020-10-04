SABO - Paul S.
October 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Anna J. (nee Metzger) Sabo; devoted father of Kelly (Hollie) Sabo, David (Theresa) Kellner and Paul (Kerri) Kellner; loving grandfather of David, Patricia, Steven, Brian, Jarrett, Jayda and great-grandfather of Ajaya, Kaelyn and Roman; dear brother of the late Paula (Caryl) Van Epps; brother-in-law of Maryann (late James) Fulciniti, Michael (Janice) Metzger and the late Mark Metzger. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Saturday, October 10th, from 1-4 PM, where funeral services will follow at 4 PM. Paul was Vice President of First Niagara Bank and former New York State District Deputy of Erie Masonic District Grand Lodge of the State of New York. Donations in Paul's memory to Boys and Girls Club of the Northtowns, 54 Riverdale Ave., Buffalo, NY 14207. Please share online condolences at www.mertzfh.com