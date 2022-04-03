Menu
Paul E. SCHOEPFLIN
FUNERAL HOME
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street
Buffalo, NY
SCHOEPFLIN - Paul E.
March 30, 2022. Beloved son of the late Richard and Doris; dear brother of Peter (Angela), Mark (Sharon Majewski) Schoepflin; loving companion of Laura Cunningham; former husband of Ginny Taylor and survived by her children, Mary (Steve) Slevinski and Dan "Bud" (Sarah) Luderman; also survived by three step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A specials thanks and love to Emily and Samantha. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future. Paul was an avid NASCAR fan, a truck driver his entire life and a meticulous lawn man. Arrangements by James E. Grace Funeral Home., Inc.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
