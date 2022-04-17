SGRANFETTO - Paul A.
Of Alden, NY, April 1, 2022. Loving son of the late Angelo and Roselyn Sgranfetto; beloved brother of Nancy (Richard Merriman) Stafford, Sharon Benitez and Michael (Norma) Sgranfetto; dearest uncle of Kevin Stafford, Keith (Lara) Stafford, Daniel (Danielle) Sgranfetto, Melissa (Brad) Benitez-Felton, Carmela Benitez and Jeanne (Steven) Labiak; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, April 22, 2022, 5-7 PM with a Service to follow at 7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. Borden Rd.), West Seneca. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
in memory of Paul. Online condolences may be shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.