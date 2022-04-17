Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul A. SGRANFETTO
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
SGRANFETTO - Paul A.
Of Alden, NY, April 1, 2022. Loving son of the late Angelo and Roselyn Sgranfetto; beloved brother of Nancy (Richard Merriman) Stafford, Sharon Benitez and Michael (Norma) Sgranfetto; dearest uncle of Kevin Stafford, Keith (Lara) Stafford, Daniel (Danielle) Sgranfetto, Melissa (Brad) Benitez-Felton, Carmela Benitez and Jeanne (Steven) Labiak; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, April 22, 2022, 5-7 PM with a Service to follow at 7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. Borden Rd.), West Seneca. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in memory of Paul. Online condolences may be shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.