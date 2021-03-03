Hi Donna, I just wanted to expressing my condolences again. I was at the wake earlier today, and hearing all of the wonderful stories and memories of Paul made me smile. When you told me how much Paul truly enjoyed his "porch chats" with my kiddos was so heart warming!! He was such a fantastic neighbor and he had such an awesome and outgoing personality! He was always willing to help out in any way he could and was always so appreciative of the simple things my parents did for him!! He became a member of our family, and we will all miss him dearly! You and the rest of the family are in my thoughts and prayers!! PS - I sent you a friend request on fb - if you´d like to stay in touch! God Bless you all!!

Joann Cronmiller (Boltz) March 5, 2021