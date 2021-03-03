SLATER - Paul R.
Son, brother, uncle, lover of music and animals with a sly humor chose Saturday, February 27, 2021 to set out in a search of old friends and new adventures in the next world. Self-deprecating to a fault, his oft expressed desire for his entire obituary to just read "Gone". Born 69 years ago in Buffalo, NY, to Grace and Russell Slater, Paul is survived by his brother, Michael (Sandra) who resides in Bozeman, Montana, his sister and best buddy, Donna (John) Rosinski of Williamsville, and nephew, Christopher Rosinski, who lives in Austin, Texas. He loved his family and he loved to travel, and it was great fun when he could combine the two. Dogs also held a special place in his heart, especially Sky, his Beagle, who rarely left his side. He had a natural gift for music and was lead guitar and singer for bands; "Mothers of Insanity", "Volume 5", "Holiday" and "Sassafras". He worked for the Erie County Highway department, starting out as a laborer and retiring as a supervisor after 38 years of service. Paul loved going to Bills games and watching the Sabres play. There will be a wake on Thursday evening, March 4, from 4-7 PM at LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. A Mass of Christan Burial will be cerebrated at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221, on Friday, March 5th at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. To leave condolences, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.