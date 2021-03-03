Menu
Paul R. SLATER
SLATER - Paul R.
Son, brother, uncle, lover of music and animals with a sly humor chose Saturday, February 27, 2021 to set out in a search of old friends and new adventures in the next world. Self-deprecating to a fault, his oft expressed desire for his entire obituary to just read "Gone". Born 69 years ago in Buffalo, NY, to Grace and Russell Slater, Paul is survived by his brother, Michael (Sandra) who resides in Bozeman, Montana, his sister and best buddy, Donna (John) Rosinski of Williamsville, and nephew, Christopher Rosinski, who lives in Austin, Texas. He loved his family and he loved to travel, and it was great fun when he could combine the two. Dogs also held a special place in his heart, especially Sky, his Beagle, who rarely left his side. He had a natural gift for music and was lead guitar and singer for bands; "Mothers of Insanity", "Volume 5", "Holiday" and "Sassafras". He worked for the Erie County Highway department, starting out as a laborer and retiring as a supervisor after 38 years of service. Paul loved going to Bills games and watching the Sabres play. There will be a wake on Thursday evening, March 4, from 4-7 PM at LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217. A Mass of Christan Burial will be cerebrated at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221, on Friday, March 5th at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. To leave condolences, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Wake
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Mar
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul Church
5480 Main St, Williamsville, NY
Hi Donna, I just wanted to expressing my condolences again. I was at the wake earlier today, and hearing all of the wonderful stories and memories of Paul made me smile. When you told me how much Paul truly enjoyed his "porch chats" with my kiddos was so heart warming!! He was such a fantastic neighbor and he had such an awesome and outgoing personality! He was always willing to help out in any way he could and was always so appreciative of the simple things my parents did for him!! He became a member of our family, and we will all miss him dearly! You and the rest of the family are in my thoughts and prayers!! PS - I sent you a friend request on fb - if you´d like to stay in touch! God Bless you all!!
Joann Cronmiller (Boltz)
March 5, 2021
