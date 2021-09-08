Menu
Paul E. STREIT
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
STREIT - Paul E.
Of Lancaster, NY, September 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Janice (Ott); loving father of Christine (Jeffrey) Foster, Cathleen (Douglas) Turton, Peter (Lauren), Andrew and Phillip (Kristen); grandfather of Owen, Abigail, Wilson, Foster, Peter, Michael, Adam, Elijah and Mason; brother of Marion (late John) Streit-Dauer, Patricia (Daniel) Codd and the late Robert (Marilyn) Streit and late Lois (John) Finucane. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loecher, Inc. Funeral Home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Thursday from 3-7 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Christ the King RC Church at the corner of Lamarck and Main St., in Snyder, Friday morning at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share memories and condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Sep
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Christ the King RC Church
corner of Lamarck and Main St., Snyder, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
Aunt Jan, Chris, Cathy, Pete, Andy and Phil, I know this is a sad and difficult time for you all. It is with my deepest regrets that I won't be able to join you for the visitation and funeral. I will miss you all and you have my condolences. May the Lord comfort you during this time. You are in our thoughts and prayers. It must be hard because you are such a close knit family, but I know you also have many great memories you've built together with Paul (sometimes literally building something!). May you have a wonderful celebration of his life!
Joe Streit
September 9, 2021
September 9, 2021
Cathleen, I am very sorry to hear of your Dad´s passing. Losing a parent always is hard.
Paul Campana
September 8, 2021
Chris Foster so sorry to hear about your dad's passing today. Sending my condolences to you, Jeff and the kids as well as your mom and the rest of your family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time. Love Mary and Ed
Mary Bacon
September 8, 2021
September 7, 2021
September 7, 2021
