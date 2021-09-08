STREIT - Paul E.
Of Lancaster, NY, September 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Janice (Ott); loving father of Christine (Jeffrey) Foster, Cathleen (Douglas) Turton, Peter (Lauren), Andrew and Phillip (Kristen); grandfather of Owen, Abigail, Wilson, Foster, Peter, Michael, Adam, Elijah and Mason; brother of Marion (late John) Streit-Dauer, Patricia (Daniel) Codd and the late Robert (Marilyn) Streit and late Lois (John) Finucane. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loecher, Inc. Funeral Home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Thursday from 3-7 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Christ the King RC Church at the corner of Lamarck and Main St., in Snyder, Friday morning at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.