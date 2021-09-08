Aunt Jan, Chris, Cathy, Pete, Andy and Phil, I know this is a sad and difficult time for you all. It is with my deepest regrets that I won't be able to join you for the visitation and funeral. I will miss you all and you have my condolences. May the Lord comfort you during this time. You are in our thoughts and prayers. It must be hard because you are such a close knit family, but I know you also have many great memories you've built together with Paul (sometimes literally building something!). May you have a wonderful celebration of his life!

Joe Streit September 9, 2021