Paul R. STROKA
FUNERAL HOME
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
STROKA - Paul R.
Of Lancaster, February 8, 2021, loving brother of Nancy (John) Hammer, Donald (Donna) Stroka, Lynn (Glenn) Parucki; devoted boyfriend of Susan Olson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Avenue, Lancaster Saturday, March 27th, at 10 AM. Please understand that face coverings must be worn and social distancing will be observed. Thank you for understanding. Please visit Paul's Tribute Page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Pompeii Church
158 Laverack Avenue, Lancaster, NY
God bless you Paul. God bless the family for enduring this loss. I hope the family can find some peace knowing Paul is safe with the Lord. Paul was a great man , I know he´s with my dad in heaven.
Mackenzie Pytlak
March 27, 2021
