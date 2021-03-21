STROKA - Paul R.
Of Lancaster, February 8, 2021, loving brother of Nancy (John) Hammer, Donald (Donna) Stroka, Lynn (Glenn) Parucki; devoted boyfriend of Susan Olson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Avenue, Lancaster Saturday, March 27th, at 10 AM. Please understand that face coverings must be worn and social distancing will be observed. Thank you for understanding. Please visit Paul's Tribute Page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.