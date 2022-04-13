THOMSON - Paul C.
Of East Amherst, entered into rest on April 9, 2022, at the age of 73. Beloved husband of the late Pamela J. "Penny" (nee Schley) Thomson; devoted father of Tracy (Ralph) Batchelor, Tamara (Jeffrey "J.T.") Thompson, and the late James Scott Thomson; cherished grandfather "Gramps" of Robert, Kendall, Paul, and Ryan Thompson; dear brother of James D. Thomson and Michael Fryfogle; cherished brother-in-law of Sandra (late Jay) Boyle, and the late Mary, Doreen, Harry, Patrick, and Michael; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Paul was a Vice President of Sevenson Environmental Services, where he worked for 43 years. His leadership was instrumental in the growth and nationwide expansion of Sevenson. Paul will forever be in our hearts. Family and friends may call on Monday, 6-9 PM and Tuesday, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 10:30 AM, at St. Mary's Church, Swormville, 6919 Transit Rd., 14051. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Please assemble at church. Online condolences shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2022.