TOLBERT - Paul, Sr.Entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 13, 2021. He leaves to mourn a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends at 10 AM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell Street, Buffalo, New York. Funeral to follow at 11 AM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME. Please share memories and condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com