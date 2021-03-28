Van DOOSER - Paul R.
Of South Buffalo, at the age of 92, on March 19th, 2021. Husband of the late Ruth M. (nee Wiles) Van Dooser; father of Christine M. (James D.) Miner and Suzanne E. Van Dooser; brother of Marilyn (Michael) Kopnak and the late Mary Kathleen Hartung; grandfather of Lyla Ruth (Christopher) Menkhaus and Thomas J. R. Miner; great-grandfather of Chloe Christine and Michael Menkhaus. No Prior Visitations. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Bistrica Church, 1619 Abbott Rd., Lackawanna on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Private Entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum. Arrangements by NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc., FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000). Mr. Van Dooser was a US Navy veteran, a retired Battalion Chief of the Buffalo Fire Department and a Substitute Teacher at South Park High School. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to Our Lady of Bistrica Church. For condolences, please visit at www.GANNONFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.