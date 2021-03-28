Menu
Paul R. Van DOOSER
FUNERAL HOME
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
1075 Ridge Road
Lackawanna, NY
Van DOOSER - Paul R.
Of South Buffalo, at the age of 92, on March 19th, 2021. Husband of the late Ruth M. (nee Wiles) Van Dooser; father of Christine M. (James D.) Miner and Suzanne E. Van Dooser; brother of Marilyn (Michael) Kopnak and the late Mary Kathleen Hartung; grandfather of Lyla Ruth (Christopher) Menkhaus and Thomas J. R. Miner; great-grandfather of Chloe Christine and Michael Menkhaus. No Prior Visitations. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Bistrica Church, 1619 Abbott Rd., Lackawanna on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Private Entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum. Arrangements by NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc., FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000). Mr. Van Dooser was a US Navy veteran, a retired Battalion Chief of the Buffalo Fire Department and a Substitute Teacher at South Park High School. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to Our Lady of Bistrica Church. For condolences, please visit at www.GANNONFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Bistrica Church
1619 Abbott Rd, Lackawanna, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Suzanne's family my heart is with.
Theresa Lynn Owens
February 3, 2022
My condolences and prayers to the family, relatives and friends of Paul Van Dooser. May he R.I.P.!
Fr. Zarko Mula
April 8, 2021
My condolences and prayers to the family of Paul Van Dooser.
Fr. Zarko Nula
April 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rosanne DiBello
Friend
March 29, 2021
