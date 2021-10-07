WEBER - Paul J.
Of East Aurora, entered into rest on October 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Norma (nee Kuhn) Weber; devoted father of Darlene (Jeff) Long, Paul Weber, Jr., Karen (Samuel) Sam, and Carol Kiripolsky, like a father to Gary (Cathy) Richardson; cherished grandfather of Jason (Emily) Long, Jennifer Long, Michelle and Matthew Weber, Brian Prior, Shannon (David) Bixby, Jessica (Steve) Olender, Kaysie Sam, Jeremy, Michael (Lyndsey Kantorski), Christopher, and Amanda Kiripolsky, James and Daniel (Heidi) Richardson; adored great-grandfather of ten; loving son of the late Samuel and Edna Weber; dear brother of Grace (late Robert) Crowden and the late Richard (Faith) Weber; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 2-8 PM. A Funeral Service will take place in The Tabernacle, 3210 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, on Tuesday at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Lancaster Rural Cemetery. Paul was a longtime organist at The Tabernacle and an over 40 year volunteer for the Buffalo Adult and Teen Challenge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul's name to the Buffalo Adult and Teen Challenge, 124 Locust St., Buffalo. Please share memories and condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2021.