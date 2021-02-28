Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul A.M. WOTHERSPOON
FUNERAL HOME
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
WOTHERSPOON - Paul A.M.
Of Lancaster, February 20, 2021. Beloved son of Joan A. Eldridge and the late Clark Wotherspoon; devoted brother of Barbara (Dennis) Keicher, Tom (Mary) Wotherspoon, Mike (Robin) Wotherspoon and Dianna Wotherspoon; dear half-brother of Becky Gentry and David Wotherspoon; also survived by step-siblings Tina, Tom, John, Jamee, Kenny; beloved to aunts, uncles and cousins; loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Paul was a proud USN Seabee veteran, and an USPS Employee in Depew. Those wishing may make memorials to Disabled American Veterans. Private Services will be held. Please visit Paul's Tribute Page to share condolences online at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
So very sorry to hear this sad news. Paul was a wonderful man, kind and loving. We had great conversations about life while he tended to his many beautiful gardens and plants around the Depew Post office. My he be at peace tending the beautiful gardens of Heaven!!
Mary Momot
March 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You and your husband´s family will be in my thoughts and prayer. Much peace and love .
Jenise Dixon
March 2, 2021
Joan & Family, So sorry for your loss. I will keep you in my prayers
Peggy Layer
March 2, 2021
My deepest condolences to Paul's immediate and extended family. May God give you comfort at this time.
Gina B
March 2, 2021
You will be deeply missed! Your smile, witty jokes and especially your hugs always made a persons day! You have touched the lives of so many. Have fun playing frisbee golf in heaven! Until we see each other again, save a game for me. Love you!
Mary Wotherspoon
February 28, 2021
My Brother lived life with JOY and displayed Love for ALL throughout his Journey. His passing is a Sad event for sure. It is our Shared memories that lives on for now untill we are together again. TOM
Tom Wotherspoon
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results