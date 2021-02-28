WOTHERSPOON - Paul A.M.
Of Lancaster, February 20, 2021. Beloved son of Joan A. Eldridge and the late Clark Wotherspoon; devoted brother of Barbara (Dennis) Keicher, Tom (Mary) Wotherspoon, Mike (Robin) Wotherspoon and Dianna Wotherspoon; dear half-brother of Becky Gentry and David Wotherspoon; also survived by step-siblings Tina, Tom, John, Jamee, Kenny; beloved to aunts, uncles and cousins; loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Paul was a proud USN Seabee veteran, and an USPS Employee in Depew. Those wishing may make memorials to Disabled American Veterans. Private Services will be held. Please visit Paul's Tribute Page to share condolences online at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.