GABOR - Paula J.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on October 6, 2021. Beloved mother of the late Paul S. Gabor; loving daughter of Mary and the late Stephen Gabor; cherished sister of Madonna (Thomas) Jachimowicz, Dianne (David) Braunstein, Stephen (Maureen) Gabor and Betty (Bob) Schaefer; also survived by many family and friends. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg on Saturday at 10:30 o'clock. Inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.