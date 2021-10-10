Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paula J. GABOR
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
GABOR - Paula J.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on October 6, 2021. Beloved mother of the late Paul S. Gabor; loving daughter of Mary and the late Stephen Gabor; cherished sister of Madonna (Thomas) Jachimowicz, Dianne (David) Braunstein, Stephen (Maureen) Gabor and Betty (Bob) Schaefer; also survived by many family and friends. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg on Saturday at 10:30 o'clock. Inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.