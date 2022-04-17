KANTOWSKI - Paula M. (nee Miller)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on April 15, 2022. Beloved wife of Bob F. Kantowski; devoted mother of Lindsay Kantowski; loving daughter of the late Eleanor and William Miller; also survived by many loving sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 1-5 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.