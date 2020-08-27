KROTZ - Paula
Of Gates, NY, formerly of Attica, passed away on August 24, 2020.Paula was born in North Collins, NY, on April 25, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Labuzzetta; Paula was predeceased by her husband, Paul Krotz; son, Aaron; parents, Paul and Mary Labuzzetta; brother and sister-in-law, Theodore and Norma Labuzzetta; she is survived by her son, Kenneth Krotz; daughter, Karen (Randy) Strothmann; beloved grandchildren, Paul Krotz (Danielle Kilgore), Stacy (Eric) Bolles, Timothy (Jennifer) Macomber, Gregory (Karen) Macomber and Nicole (Mark) Thomas; eleven great-grandchildren, Carter, Colin and Raegan Bolles, Lily, Ethan, Nolan, Isaac and Elijah Macomber, Zach Marshall, and Connor and Brynn Thomas. Paula was an avid gardener of both flowers and vegetables. She liked to cook, bake, play cards, play Bocce, swim and complete crossword puzzles. She enjoyed winters in Eustis, FL and had many friends there also. Most of all she deeply loved her family and friends and kept in touch with those near and far through cards, letters and phone calls. Paula was a member of NYS Retired Teachers Association, Catholic Daughters of America and FVOA. Friends may call Saturday, August 29th, at the LEO M. BEAN AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, 2771 Chili Ave., Rochester, NY 14624 from 12-4 PM (please wear a mask) or Sunday, August 30th, at MARLEY FUNERAL HOME, 135 Main St., Attica, NY 14011 from 1-5 PM. (please wear a mask) Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be observed and current restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. Interment will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to St. Vincent Cemetery Fund, 50 East Avenue, Attica, NY 14011 or a charity of your choice
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.