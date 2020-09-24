Menu
Paula Marie HARTIG
HARTIG - Paula Marie September 16, 2020, age 69, of Clarence, NY, beloved daughter of the late Norman H. and Florence M. (nee Zaborowska) Hartig and the late Albert A. Drdul; dearest sister of Norman F. (Mary S.) Hartig and Mark S. (Tracey) Hartig; dear aunt of Andrew (Coreen) Hartig, Mark Hartig, Jr. and Jordan Hartig; great-aunt of Charles, Caroline, Alexander and Mark III Hartig. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday, September 27th, from 1-4 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Family and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday in Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel (Union Rd. and Genesee St.) at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2020.
