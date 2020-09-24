HARTIG - Paula Marie September 16, 2020, age 69, of Clarence, NY, beloved daughter of the late Norman H. and Florence M. (nee Zaborowska) Hartig and the late Albert A. Drdul; dearest sister of Norman F. (Mary S.) Hartig and Mark S. (Tracey) Hartig; dear aunt of Andrew (Coreen) Hartig, Mark Hartig, Jr. and Jordan Hartig; great-aunt of Charles, Caroline, Alexander and Mark III Hartig. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday, September 27th, from 1-4 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Family and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday in Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel (Union Rd. and Genesee St.) at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.