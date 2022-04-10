Menu
Paula E. RODEN
Roden - Paula E.
March 28, 2022 of Amherst, NY. Daughter of the late Aubrey H and Paula B. Roden. Dear sister of John (Catherine Cardina) Roden. Aunt of Aubrey and Evan Roden. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11 AM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St. East Aurora, NY. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Association of WNY, 339 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
