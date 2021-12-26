Menu
Paula M. SACCO
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
SACCO - Paula M.
Of Lackawanna, NY, December 19, 2021. Dearest mother of Jessica E. McKibbin and Jenna T. Bookhagen; also survived by nine grandchildren; loving daughter of Sam A. and Diane E. (Zdanowski) Sacco; sister of Mark A. Sacco. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, Monday, December 27, 2021 at 10 AM. (Face masks are required.) Memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
