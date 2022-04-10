ZENDANO - Paula
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Daughter of the late Nicholas and Pauline Zendano. Beloved wife of Donald Tanner. Devoted mother of Lea Billiteri and Julie Billiteri. Grandmother to Salvatore Cibella, Joseph Magnano, and Armani Hayes. Sister to Agnes Zendano, Rosemary (Peter) Longo, and The late Diane (Nicholas) Elia. She also left behind many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Paula enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, and loving her sweet pets. She will be greatly missed! Service and burial were privately held. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.