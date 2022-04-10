Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paula ZENDANO
ZENDANO - Paula
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Daughter of the late Nicholas and Pauline Zendano. Beloved wife of Donald Tanner. Devoted mother of Lea Billiteri and Julie Billiteri. Grandmother to Salvatore Cibella, Joseph Magnano, and Armani Hayes. Sister to Agnes Zendano, Rosemary (Peter) Longo, and The late Diane (Nicholas) Elia. She also left behind many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Paula enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, and loving her sweet pets. She will be greatly missed! Service and burial were privately held. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.