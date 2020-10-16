ABRAMO - Paulette Y.
(nee Notaro)
Age 67 of the City of Tonawanda, October 14, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Wife of 48 years to Ralph V. Abramo; mother of Ralph J. (Dawn) Abramo, Michelle L. (Andrew Langworthy) Strauch, Michael (Debbie) Abramo and Keith V. (Rebecca Bernacki) Abramo; grandmother of Gaige, James, Dominic, Carly, Kara, Eric, Colin, Nathan, Noah, Theresa, Michael, Zachary, Alex and Adrian; daughter of James Notaro and the late Shirley Notaro; sister of James (Deborah), Anthony (late Cindy), Charles (Dawn), Maria, Donald (Celeste) and Daniel Notaro and Cynthia (John) Hall; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and untold fostered children. Paulette was a retired CNA. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 16th from 4-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda and also on Saturday, October 17th at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 383 Wheatfield St. in North Tonawanda from 1-2 PM where Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 PM following the visitation. Everyone welcome. Pastor David Costantino will officiate. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required and occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 16, 2020.