Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paulette Y. ABRAMO
ABRAMO - Paulette Y.
(nee Notaro)
Age 67 of the City of Tonawanda, October 14, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Wife of 48 years to Ralph V. Abramo; mother of Ralph J. (Dawn) Abramo, Michelle L. (Andrew Langworthy) Strauch, Michael (Debbie) Abramo and Keith V. (Rebecca Bernacki) Abramo; grandmother of Gaige, James, Dominic, Carly, Kara, Eric, Colin, Nathan, Noah, Theresa, Michael, Zachary, Alex and Adrian; daughter of James Notaro and the late Shirley Notaro; sister of James (Deborah), Anthony (late Cindy), Charles (Dawn), Maria, Donald (Celeste) and Daniel Notaro and Cynthia (John) Hall; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and untold fostered children. Paulette was a retired CNA. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 16th from 4-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda and also on Saturday, October 17th at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 383 Wheatfield St. in North Tonawanda from 1-2 PM where Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 PM following the visitation. Everyone welcome. Pastor David Costantino will officiate. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required and occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.