BRUMMER - Pauline (nee Winer)June 7, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Richard Brummer; loving mother of Michael (Mary Jo) Brummer; daughter of the late Jack and Minnie Winer; sister of the late Irving Winer; devoted grandmother of Erin and Jonathan (Kym) Brummer. A graveside service was privately held. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice . Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com