DYGDON - Pauline (nee Krowka)

October 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Julius Dygdon. Loving mother of Marie Erla. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Erich) Donato and Melissa Erla. Great-grandmother of Samuel and Abigail Donato. Predeceased by four brothers and one sister. Survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Mount Olivet Cemetery (assemble at the Cemetery Office) on tomorrow, Thursday at 1:00 PM. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME, LLC. (716-692-0271).







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.