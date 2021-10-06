Menu
Pauline DYGDON
FUNERAL HOME
Saber Funeral Home
549 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
DYGDON - Pauline (nee Krowka)
October 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Julius Dygdon. Loving mother of Marie Erla. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Erich) Donato and Melissa Erla. Great-grandmother of Samuel and Abigail Donato. Predeceased by four brothers and one sister. Survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Mount Olivet Cemetery (assemble at the Cemetery Office) on tomorrow, Thursday at 1:00 PM. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME, LLC. (716-692-0271).


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mount Olivet Cemetery
(assemble at the Cemetery Office, NY
Saber Funeral Home
