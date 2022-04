Heil - Pauline R.

Entered eternal life on December 20, 2021. She was born on September 26, 1924 in Williamsport, PA to Anna Cassidy Rohrer and George J. Rohrer. Pauline graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Williamsport. She married Dick C. Heil in 1951. She was predeceased by her husband, and by her sister, Marian R. Farley, and is survived by several nieces, nephews and their families. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Saints Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Pauline may be made to the church. Arrangements entrusted to Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.