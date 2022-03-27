HUTCHINSON - Pauline M.
(nee Waxham)
March 23, 2022. Loving wife of the late Donald; dearest mother of Sharon (Mike) Sicignano, Donna (John) Zelli, Sandy (Steve) Dygert, Ken (Kim) Hutchinson, and Bev (Paul) Fehringer; beloved grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Edward, late Robert, late Russell Waxham, and the late Winifred Mount; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation Monday from 3-7 PM, at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Funeral Service Tuesday, 10 AM, at the Southside Church, 300 Gleed Ave., East Aurora. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc., or the Southside Church. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.