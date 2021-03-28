Menu
Pauline KANE
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
KANE - Pauline (nee Kosty)
Of Lancaster, NY, formerly of New Orleans, LA, March 25, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A.; loving mother of Michael (Toni), Mary Jo (Charlie) Ferguson, Thomas (Theresa), Katy (Jeff) Mertzlufft, and the late Patrick; grandmother of four; great-grandmother of one; predeceased by two sisters and one brother. Funeral services will be held privately with the family. Pauline's family would like to make a special thanks to Hospice for mom's end of life care. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
Just learned of Aunt Pauline´s passing. My thought are with you all. Many happy memories of the early yrs. Love Kathy
Kathleen Kane Cornell
Family
June 15, 2021
The Terranova’s have many fond memories of Mrs. Kane and being one of our neighborhood moms. Her laughter, honesty and quick wit would have us rolling on the ground. Your mom will surely be missed by all of us. May God bless all of you during this difficult time.
The Terranova’s
Friend
April 5, 2021
Mary Jo, your Mother was unique. How many very good memories I am now reliving.. Woodlawn.. The Beatles.. Pardee woods.. Lark cigarettes... our moms were friends too. Love.. peace and prayers. Lauren
Lauren Murphy Conrad
March 31, 2021
What a nice lady! I spent many hours with her at the orioles! Always so fun! You have our deepest sympathy.
Leslie and Bill Ronan
March 30, 2021
Katy, Jeff and family.. sending our heartfelt condolences for your loss of Pauline your Mom. Know that You are in our thoughts and prayers. Mark & Barb Nichter
Barbara & Mark Nichter
Friend
March 29, 2021
Katy and family, we are so sorry for the loss of your mother. We hope you find comfort and peace in your memories of her.
May she rest in peace.
In God's Love,
Bill & Cheryl Murray
William Murray
Friend
March 29, 2021
Heartfelt sadness extended to the beloved Kane's. Mrs. Kane is surely welcomed in heavenly paradise by both Mr. Kane and Patrick. All our love in the Name of Jesus. Joe Luh
The Luh's
March 28, 2021
Dear Mike & Family I was so sorry to hear about your mom. I always enjoyed talking to her when I would see her. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family. Gale Lahnen
Gale Lahnen
March 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathies Pauline was a great lady
Dan & Elaine Goehle
Friend
March 28, 2021
