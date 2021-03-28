KANE - Pauline (nee Kosty)
Of Lancaster, NY, formerly of New Orleans, LA, March 25, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A.; loving mother of Michael (Toni), Mary Jo (Charlie) Ferguson, Thomas (Theresa), Katy (Jeff) Mertzlufft, and the late Patrick; grandmother of four; great-grandmother of one; predeceased by two sisters and one brother. Funeral services will be held privately with the family. Pauline's family would like to make a special thanks to Hospice for mom's end of life care. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
