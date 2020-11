Liberatore - Pauline (nee Zemrus)

November 25, 2020. Devoted mother of James (Amanda), Joseph and Jill (Sam Osmond) Liberatore; loving grandmother of Zachary, Carter and Mason; dear sister of Thomas (Sally) Zemrus, Debra Witman and Donna Murek; also survived by half brothers, nieces, and nephews. Ms. Liberatore was a dedicated nurse for over forty years. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions the visitation and service will be held privately. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.