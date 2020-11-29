BRUSCIA - Pauline M.
(nee Roorda)
Of Blasdell, entered into rest November 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel A. Bruscia; devoted mother of Daniel (late Linda) and Robert Bruscia; cherished grandmother of Michelle, Cara, Jamie and Melissa; great-grandmother of Dino, Gavin, Devon, Paige, Logan, Owen and Wesley; loving daughter of the late Sextus and Adeline; dear sister of the late Richard, Christine, Jean and Art; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Monday from 1-3:30 PM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE ENFORCED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Please leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.