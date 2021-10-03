MISNIK - Pauline M.
(nee Bogdan)
September 30, 2021, age 90; beloved wife of the late Ferdinand R. Misnik; loving mother of Ave Marie Seamon, William Misnik, Adam Misnik, and Anne (Kevin) Mazurek; adored grandmother of ten grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; dearest sister of Donald (Patricia) Bodgan and Edward (Mary) Bogdan; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Friday, October 8, 2021 at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Martha Parish (formerly OLBS), 10 French Rd., Depew, NY 14043. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Buffalo Hospice Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by (Lancaster Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on Pauline's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.