Pauline M. MISNIK
MISNIK - Pauline M.
(nee Bogdan)
September 30, 2021, age 90; beloved wife of the late Ferdinand R. Misnik; loving mother of Ave Marie Seamon, William Misnik, Adam Misnik, and Anne (Kevin) Mazurek; adored grandmother of ten grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; dearest sister of Donald (Patricia) Bodgan and Edward (Mary) Bogdan; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Friday, October 8, 2021 at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Martha Parish (formerly OLBS), 10 French Rd., Depew, NY 14043. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Buffalo Hospice Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by (Lancaster Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on Pauline's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
So sorry for your loss. Aunt Pauline was one of my favorite aunts. We will remember her in our prayers.
Theodore & Halina Daniels
Family
October 4, 2021
Anne and family, Sincerest condolences on the loss of your Mom. I will always cherish the memories of us in the choir and her singing as cantor. May your memories bring you comfort. Betty Stachewicz
Betty Stachewicz
October 3, 2021
