CONLEY - Pauline P.(nee Dell'omo)October 9, 2020, age 97; beloved wife of the late Richard P. Conley; loving mother of Carol (Harold) Roller and Ellen Conley; dearest sister of Mary (late Charles) Conley and predeceased by five sisters; also survived by nieces and a nephew. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Pauline's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com