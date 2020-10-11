Menu
Pauline P. CONLEY
CONLEY - Pauline P.
(nee Dell'omo)
October 9, 2020, age 97; beloved wife of the late Richard P. Conley; loving mother of Carol (Harold) Roller and Ellen Conley; dearest sister of Mary (late Charles) Conley and predeceased by five sisters; also survived by nieces and a nephew. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Pauline's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
