GALBO - Pauline R. (nee Weber)
September 11, 2020, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Sebastian Galbo; devoted mother of Paul (Susan), Thomas (Jean), Elizabeth and Phillip (Susan) Galbo; loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Howard Weber, Amelia Henry and Lucille Weber; also survived by nieces and nephews. Pauline worked for Jenss Decor for 30 years. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 19th, 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.