Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Pauline R. GALBO
GALBO - Pauline R. (nee Weber)
September 11, 2020, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Sebastian Galbo; devoted mother of Paul (Susan), Thomas (Jean), Elizabeth and Phillip (Susan) Galbo; loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Howard Weber, Amelia Henry and Lucille Weber; also survived by nieces and nephews. Pauline worked for Jenss Decor for 30 years. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 19th, 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.