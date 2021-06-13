RAMSEY - Pauline
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest June 6, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Bobby Joe Ramsey; devoted mother of Blossom Patrick and Lenise Curry; cherished grandmother of Gilliam-beau (Ambré) Patrick and Jeffrey Williams; adored great-grandmother of Kayla, Lena and Maviis; loving daughter of the late Humphrey Phelps and Mary Abram Phelps Harris; also survived by four brothers, four sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins. Pauline was a retiree from Verizon with over 38 years of service. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.