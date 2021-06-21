Menu
Pauline D. TRUESDALE
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
TRUESDALE - Pauline D.
A loving mother, sister, teacher, cook, doctor to all, and friend, entered into eternal rest on June 14, 2021. She was the embodiment of love, accomplishment, and passion for life and her loving memories will live on in the hearts of her daughter, Alicia T. Carter (Duane); one sister, Betty L. Hunt; a special "nephew-son," William R. Hunt, Jr. and special nephew, Desmond Paul Calhoun, Jr.; beloved friend, Dolores Burwell; and an additional host of loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Truesdale; parents, Sadie M. and Paul Drakeford; one brother, Melvin Drakeford; and a loving "sister-cousin," Mary Brevard. Visitation will be held Monday, June 21, 2021, 4 PM-7 PM, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 998 Genesee Street. Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 11 AM, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Avenue. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12 Noon. Rev. Dr. William A. Gillison, officiating. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Jun
22
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
701 E. Delavan Avenue., NY
Jun
22
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
701 E. Delavan Avenue, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss her so much so glad I had her for a teacher she helped me homeschooling me and I graduated ..
Danielle( shaffer)kelley
School
June 23, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family. Wonderful person to work with at LHS.
Paul T. Antos
School
June 22, 2021
I had Mrs Truesdale for home room my senior year of high school. She was wonderful and loved by all. My deepest condolences to her family and friends.
Jennifer McCann
June 21, 2021
Mrs. Truesdale was 1 of 2 of my favorite teacher. Because of Mrs. Truesdale is the reason why I didn't drop out of school. She treated her students as family. You messed up and she let you know about it. Miss her to the moon and back. Love you Mrs. Truesdale.
Catherine A Covert (Katie)
School
June 21, 2021
