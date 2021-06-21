TRUESDALE - Pauline D.
A loving mother, sister, teacher, cook, doctor to all, and friend, entered into eternal rest on June 14, 2021. She was the embodiment of love, accomplishment, and passion for life and her loving memories will live on in the hearts of her daughter, Alicia T. Carter (Duane); one sister, Betty L. Hunt; a special "nephew-son," William R. Hunt, Jr. and special nephew, Desmond Paul Calhoun, Jr.; beloved friend, Dolores Burwell; and an additional host of loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Truesdale; parents, Sadie M. and Paul Drakeford; one brother, Melvin Drakeford; and a loving "sister-cousin," Mary Brevard. Visitation will be held Monday, June 21, 2021, 4 PM-7 PM, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 998 Genesee Street. Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 11 AM, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Avenue. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12 Noon. Rev. Dr. William A. Gillison, officiating. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 21, 2021.