WOJTANOWSKI - Pauline (nee Belrose)
November 26, 2020. Predeceased by the love of her life, Richard J. Wojtanowski, Sr.; survived by her loving children, Debora (Richard) White, Cheryl (Richard) Maciejewski, Richard (Lori) Wojtanowski Jr., Kim (Robert) Reinard Jr., and Theresa (Christopher) Bukowski; loving sister of Mary Rose (James) Bass, Joseph (Jean) Belrose, and Theresa (Earl) Weddell; cherished grandmother of RJ White, Paul White, Christine (Michael) Colangelo, Jennifer (Michael) Cromer, Lindsay (Joel) Wolfe, Robert Reinard III, Nicholas (Michelle) Repeta, Bobbie Goodenow, Kelli (Teslynn Anderson) O'Brien, Danielle O'Brien; great-grandmother of Gabriella, Emily, Aubrey, Kaylee, Kinzie, Mason, Aiden, Arianna and Olivia. Services are private. Interred St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.