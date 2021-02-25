VAZQUEZ - Paulino P.
February 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Rosemary (Grundon) Vazquez; loving father of Julie McGregor and Paul (Stacey) Vazquez; grandfather of Meghan, Melanie, Michael McGregor, Paulo and Mateo Vazquez. Family will be present on Friday, from 10 AM - 12 PM, followed by a Prayer Service at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paulino's name may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.