Paulino P. VAZQUEZ
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
VAZQUEZ - Paulino P.
February 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Rosemary (Grundon) Vazquez; loving father of Julie McGregor and Paul (Stacey) Vazquez; grandfather of Meghan, Melanie, Michael McGregor, Paulo and Mateo Vazquez. Family will be present on Friday, from 10 AM - 12 PM, followed by a Prayer Service at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paulino's name may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Feb
26
Prayer Service
12:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
