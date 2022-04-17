Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Payton A. HERB
FUNERAL HOME
Shepard Brothers Funeral Home
10690 Main Street
Clarence, NY
HERB - Payton A.
April 14, 2022, of Clarence, NY, age 24. Beloved son of Linda M. Herb (Rob Pohrte) and the late Bryan T. Herb; loving brother of Dylon, Madison, Jackson, Jayden, Connor, and Alexis; dear grandson of Charles McConnaughey, Louise (Keith) Smith, and Pam (David) Dossett; cherished cousin of Veronica, Taylor, and Maeve; also survived by many aunts, uncles and friends. A memorial visitation Tuesday 3-7 PM at Shepard Bros Funeral Home, 10690 Main Street, Clarence. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the SPCA Erie County at www.yourspca.org.
Please share your online condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Shepard Brothers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.