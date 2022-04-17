HERB - Payton A.
April 14, 2022, of Clarence, NY, age 24. Beloved son of Linda M. Herb (Rob Pohrte) and the late Bryan T. Herb; loving brother of Dylon, Madison, Jackson, Jayden, Connor, and Alexis; dear grandson of Charles McConnaughey, Louise (Keith) Smith, and Pam (David) Dossett; cherished cousin of Veronica, Taylor, and Maeve; also survived by many aunts, uncles and friends. A memorial visitation Tuesday 3-7 PM at Shepard Bros Funeral Home, 10690 Main Street, Clarence. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the SPCA Erie County at www.yourspca.org
.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.