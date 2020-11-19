Menu
Pearl K. MARTORANA
MARTORANA - Pearl K.
November 16, 2020, age 94. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Grace (nee Milazzo) Martorana; dear sister of Vera (late Frank) Sacco, Phillip (Grace), Carmen (Anna Marie) Martorana and the late Viola (Sam) Rizzo, Catherine and Angeline; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Pearl owned and operated "Fashion of Pearl's" hair salon in North Buffalo for many years. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10-11 AM at GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore (near Sheridan Dr.), where Services will follow at 11:00 AM. Private interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 19, 2020.
