SZCZUKOWSKI - Pearlene
(nee Banaszak)
December 18, 2021. Loving wife of the late Louis Szczukowski; dearest mother of Joseph A. Sakowski, Louis (Peggy Jo) Szczukowski, Nancy Szczukowski, Maryanne Schultz, Audrey (Russell) Fuller, Margaret "Peggy" Reynolds (Joe Patterson), Sally (James) Brennan and Amy (David) Olszewski; former mother-in-law of Paul Reynolds; beloved grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Marie (Lewis) Hibit, late John (Dorothy) Banaszak, late Florence Banaszak and the late Gertrude (Louis) Wienckowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, April 8, 10 AM, at Annunciation RC Church, 7580 Clinton St., Elma. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.