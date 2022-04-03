Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pearlene SZCZUKOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street
East Aurora, NY
SZCZUKOWSKI - Pearlene
(nee Banaszak)
December 18, 2021. Loving wife of the late Louis Szczukowski; dearest mother of Joseph A. Sakowski, Louis (Peggy Jo) Szczukowski, Nancy Szczukowski, Maryanne Schultz, Audrey (Russell) Fuller, Margaret "Peggy" Reynolds (Joe Patterson), Sally (James) Brennan and Amy (David) Olszewski; former mother-in-law of Paul Reynolds; beloved grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Marie (Lewis) Hibit, late John (Dorothy) Banaszak, late Florence Banaszak and the late Gertrude (Louis) Wienckowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, April 8, 10 AM, at Annunciation RC Church, 7580 Clinton St., Elma. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.