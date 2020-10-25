COX - Pearline (nee Edwards)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 22, 2020. Devoted mother of the late Clinton Moultrie, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Clinton Moultrie, III, Rachelle Denise Malone, Zandra Renee LaCour, Regina Moultrie Brown and Warren Myles; loving daughter of the late Mark and Bertha Edwards; dear sister of Odessa Edwards, Ruby (Frank) Jackson, Sylvia Edwards, Esq., Doris Edwards, and predeceased by five brothers and two sisters; also survived by a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Tuesday from 10-11 AM, where funeral services will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.