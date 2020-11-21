CASTRO - Pedro, Sr.
Of Buffalo, NY; entered into rest on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the age of 88. He was born in Humacao, Puerto Rico to Alphonso Castro and Angelina Ubiles. A Loving and beloved husband of 62 years, to Clara M. (Wright) Castro and devoted father to six children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Pedro is survived by a host of family and friends. Pedro moved to the United States in 1951, working on farms and railroads along the east coast from Florida to New York. Pedro was a talented sportsman and played AA baseball as a center fielder for several teams across Buffalo and in the surrounding area earning him the nickname "Angel". Pedro retired from General Motors after 25 years as a welder. He was a fan of the New York Mets, loved to garden as well as spending time with his family. Pedro, an ordained elder, never met a stranger and always welcomed the opportunity to encourage anyone he met. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main Street, on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 4-7 PM, for the Wake and the family will have a Private Funeral Service on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 1:30 PM. Interment Ridge Lawn cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
PURSUANT TO THE NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 21, 2020.