CORNELL-STRAUS - Peggy "Lynn"
Age 64, of North Tonawanda, NY, passed away suddenly March 29, 2022. Born October 17, 1957 to the late Norman and Margaret Cornell. Lynn is survived by her husband, Jim Straus, of North Tonawanda, NY; sister, Dr. Diane C. Cornell-McCoy (Mike McCoy), of Mayville, NY and four children: Rachel Wagner (Joe), of South Wales, NY; Aaron Straus (Julie) of Bradford, PA; Jonathan Straus (Dominique), of Niagara Falls, NY; and Nathaniel Straus (Ashley Voyard), of Palm Beach, Florida, and niece Christina McCoy of Mayville, NY. She is also survived by many grandchildren and loving aunts Elsie Wall, Audrey Allison, and Rose Marie Cornell. Mrs. Straus was currently a teacher at the Ohr Temimim (Jewish Heritage) School and previously worked as a Director of Christian Education in East Aurora, NY. The viewing will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1 PM, at the FALCONER FUNERAL HOME, at 44 W. Falconer St., Falconer, NY, followed by the Funeral Service at 2 PM. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be donated to the Jewish Heritage School, 411 John James Audubon Pkwy., Buffalo, NY 14228, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, or the donor's choice. Visit our website at www.falconerfuneralhome.net
to send a message of condolence. Lynn's service will be live streamed on the funeral home website. Click on Lynn's obituary on the funeral home website then click the livestream tab.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 1, 2022.