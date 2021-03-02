McELROY - Peggy R.
(nee Reckahn)
Age 82, of Buffalo, NY, died at 9:17 PM on February 28, 2021, at Hospice Buffalo, in Cheektowaga. She was born January 12, 1939 in Buffalo, NY to Harold and Joan Reckahn. She was married to Samuel L. Morris for over 20 years who fathered three children and then she married Alfred R. McElroy on October 21, 1983 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Peggy was a graduate of Lafayette high school. She was a housewife and a dedicated mother and enjoyed serving the Lord in church and telling anyone she could about how to receive Jesus Christ as their personal savior. She also enjoyed decorating and buying and selling antiques. She is survived by her husband Alfred R. McElroy of Buffalo, NY; two daughters, Faith Fidanza of Port St. Lucie, FL, Dawn (Marcus) Patterson of Maryester, FL; a son Samuel (Ali) Morris III of Buffalo, NY; one stepdaughter Rebecca McElroy of Salina, KS; grandchildren, Seth, Amber, Tabitha, Amanda, Jacob, Tyler, Wulfgar, and Samuel IV; eight great-grandchildren, Persephone, Rosemary, Aaralyn, Micah, Isaac, Josephine, Emma, and Brandon and one sister Joan Love of Jacksonville, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Phyllis Kitchen and Beverly Zajdowicz both of Grand Island, NY, one niece, Amy Peas and two nephews, Douglass Schrutte and Harold Schrutte. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda on Thursday from 10 AM to 12 noon and from 2 PM to 4 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 4:00 PM. Please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Any memorials may be made to Shalom Baptist Church, 64 E. Felton St., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 2, 2021.