McMULLEN MULVANEY -

Peggy

Age 90, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, at a hospice facility in Kalamazoo, MI, after a long illness. Peggy Violet Cole, born on February 14, 1930, in Detroit, graduated from Kenmore West High School. She married Donald F. McMullen in Kenmore in 1951 and raised two children, Sandra Sue McMullen and Donald A. McMullen. She worked for the Jenss Department store as a fashion coordinator. Peggy and Don were members of the Buffalo Canoe Club and Park Country Club. Peggy and Don moved to Boca Raton, Florida, in 1977 and were members of the Boca West Country Club and the Boca Beach Club. Peggy worked for Keyes Realty during her time in Boca Raton. After her first husband's death, Peggy moved to Naples, Florida, where she met and married Larry Mulvaney in 2006. Peggy and Larry spent winters in Naples and summers in Dowagiac, Mich. They also belonged to the Naples Country Club. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Sandie, and son, Don; granddaughter Paige McMullen; her second husband, Larry; brothers Art and Larry Cole, and her beloved nephews and nieces. Memorial services are pending.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.