Peggyanne MAXICK
MAXICK - Peggyanne
(nee Pellegrino)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Maxick. Devoted mother of Todd A. Pellegrino. Loving daughter of the late Cosimo and Claire Pellegrino. Dear sister of Eric (Joni) Pellegrino, late Lorraine Pellegrino and the late James (Janet) Pellegrino. Also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
